Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

PUBLISHED: 07:30 12 April 2019

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Archant

A 22-year-old Suffolk woman who caused the death of her front seat passenger by careless driving will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown court on Thursday (April 11) was Bethany Sanders, of Homefield, Boxford, who pleaded guilty to causing the death by careless driving of 17-year-old Isabelle Cottrell in a collision on the outskirts of Hadleigh last summer.

The crash happened on the A1071, near the junction of Coram Street, in June 2017, when the car left the road and collided with fencing.

Miss Cottrell, known as Izzy, from Boxford, was the front seat passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Sanders towards Ipswich.

The teenager was treated by an ambulance crew but died at the scene.

Sanders, who sustained minor injuries, will be sentenced on May 13.

Following Miss Cottrell’s death her family paid tribute to her saying: “Izzy was a phenomenal, beautiful, strong willed person, who will be truly missed by all her family and friends. She was a wonderful typical teenager, who will leave a hole in everyone’s lives that will never be filled.

“She loved her bed, loud music, cool cars, selfies, social media and always had good banter with anybody she came into contact with. Izzy had her own way of doing things and knew the path that she wanted to take in life.

“Since finishing school last year she was loving life, she was excelling in her brick-laying course at Colchester Institute with a bright future ahead of her, with offers already coming in from universities to attend after her next year at college.

“Izzy was a very caring, giving person and she adored her family and loved her friends. She would do anything for anyone, day or night. Even if she didn’t have the time she would make the time for those that needed her most.

“Izzy couldn’t wait to learn to drive and wanted a metallic pink, retro Volkswagen Beetle for her 18th birthday in February 2018. She was looking forward to being able to pick her niece up from school and driving herself to college. She made friends wherever she went and left a lasting impression on everyone she met, she was beautiful inside and out and never realised what a wonderful person she was.”

