News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Boxing Day hunts go ahead a day later amid calls for ban

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM December 27, 2021
The traditional Boxing Day hunt at Hadleigh took place a day later this year 

The traditional Boxing Day hunt at Hadleigh took place a day later this year - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Boxing Day hunts took place around Suffolk a day later this year amid calls for the practice to be banned on public land. 

Due to Boxing Day falling on a Sunday this year - a day when trail hunting does not take place - meets were held instead on Bank Holiday Monday. 

Despite some uncertainty and concern around coronavirus and the spread of the omicron variant, some hunts made the decision to go ahead as planned and crowds gathered to see the hounds and riders.

The trail hunt at Holbecks Park in Hadleigh

The trail hunt at Holbecks Park in Hadleigh - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In Hadleigh, the traditional Essex and Suffolk Hunt took place at Holbecks Park on Monday and covered around 20 miles in the surrounding countryside. 

The Waveney Harriers Hunt in Bungay also went ahead as planned. 

The Essex and Suffolk Hunt at Hadleigh took place on Bank Holiday Monday

The Essex and Suffolk Hunt at Hadleigh took place on Bank Holiday Monday - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

However, the Suffolk Hunt, based in Great Whelnetham, near Bury St Edmunds, did not take place this year due to Covid-19. 

Hunting wild mammals with dogs was made illegal in England and Wales in the Hunting Act 2004 but trail hunting remains legal. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight
  2. 2 Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140
  3. 3 Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
  1. 4 Person taken to hospital after crash on A143
  2. 5 Traditional Boxing Day hunt postponed - here's why
  3. 6 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
  4. 7 North Stander: What I want to see from McKenna's Town in 2022
  5. 8 Stolen van recovered by police after being set on fire
  6. 9 Plans lodged for 279 homes on farmland at Needham Market
  7. 10 'Friend to all' Jan retires after 40 year career

Trail hunting is where a “trail layer” goes out ahead of the hunt, dragging a rag coated in an animal scent. Hunters then cast the hounds to this scent and follow it to the end of the trail.

Some spectators say hello to a horse at the Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

Some spectators say hello to a horse at the Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Hunters say this practice causes no harm to animals but critics argue that it is sometimes used as a front for old-fashioned illegal hunting. 

At the National Trust's annual meeting in October, members voted overwhelmingly to ban trail hunting on its land. 

This followed the suspension of trail hunting licences in 2020 after a video emerged of a prominent huntsman advising how to use them for covert illegal fox hunts. He was subsequently convicted. 

Smiling faces at the hunt in Hadleigh on Bank Holiday Monday

Smiling faces at the hunt in Hadleigh on Bank Holiday Monday - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Speaking before the meet on Monday, James Buckle, senior master of the Essex and Suffolk Hunt, said that "people still love the tradition". 

"I love watching our hounds working and nothing is more exciting for me than when they find a trail, the lead hound will start with a whimper and then when they all join in the music is just wonderful," he said. 

"Even without that, and on a day with little scent, just being out in the countryside on my horse is a real privilege and one that I will never take for granted.

"I always love the day, seeing the support that hunting gets gives encouragement that, despite the changes we have had to make, people still love the tradition."

However, Chris Luffingham, the director of external affairs at the animal rights charity League Against Cruel Sports, called for action.

He said: “It’s time all major landowners permanently banned trail hunting on their land and that the government strengthens the Hunting Act to ensure its loopholes can no longer be exploited.”

Suffolk
Hadleigh News
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas

Four attack police officers early on Christmas morning

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Christmas Day fire at family's converted barn

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's 19 summer signings

Football | Opinion

Re-ranking Town's 19 summer signings at the halfway stage of season

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the B1121 near the A12 is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash

A12

One lane of busy east Suffolk road blocked after two vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon