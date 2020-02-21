Road accident teenager recovering from serious head injury

A teenager who collided with a car in a late-night crash in Stowmarket is recovering in hospital after suffering a serious head injury.

Suffolk Constabulary said the incident happened at 10.55pm on Saturday night in St Edmunds Road in Stowmarket, close to Stowmarket Town FC's ground.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, collided with a blue Fiat 500 and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

He remains in a conscious and stable condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting CAD reference 415 of February 15 or crime reference 37/9906/20.

