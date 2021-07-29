Boy, 13, pulled from moat at Framlingham Castle

Published: 2:16 PM July 29, 2021

A 13-year-old boy had to be pull from the moat at Framlingham Castle - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 13-year-old boy has had to be pulled from the moat at Framlingham Castle.

Fire crews were called shortly after midday following reports that a teenager had become stuck in the moat and needed assistance getting out of the water.

The East of England ambulance service helped to retrieve the youngster with the air ambulance and hazardous area response team being called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the boy was treated for head injuries and was left in the charge of the ambulance service.







