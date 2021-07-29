News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boy, 13, pulled from moat at Framlingham Castle

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:16 PM July 29, 2021   
Framlingham Castle

A 13-year-old boy had to be pull from the moat at Framlingham Castle - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 13-year-old boy has had to be pulled from the moat at Framlingham Castle.

Fire crews were called shortly after midday following reports that a teenager had become stuck in the moat and needed assistance getting out of the water. 

The East of England ambulance service helped to retrieve the youngster with the air ambulance and hazardous area response team being called to the scene. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the boy was treated for head injuries and was left in the charge of the ambulance service. 



Framlingham Castle
Suffolk Live
Framlingham News

