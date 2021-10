Published: 10:59 AM October 1, 2021

A boy on a scooter has suffered facial and leg injuries after a crash involving a car in Sudbury - Credit: James Bass

A boy was taken to hospital with leg and facial injuries following a crash between a scooter and a car.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Elm Road, Sudbury, at around 8.20am this morning.

The boy, who was on a scooter, was later taken to Colchester General Hospital for treatment.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.