'Amazing' boy with rare condition joins mum for 56-mile challenge

person

Tom Cann

Published: 4:30 PM March 3, 2022
Victoria Rayner and son Ozzy Rayner

Victoria Rayner and son Ozzy from Rendlesham have completed 56 miles over the last month. - Credit: Victoria Rayner

A boy with the rare condition Prader-Willi Syndrome has joined his mum for a running and cycling challenge in a Suffolk village.

Ozzy Rayner, 10, from Rendlesham, was diagnosed with PWS when he was just 6 weeks old. PWS affects approximately one in every 15,000 children. 

The condition makes people overeat as their brains don’t tell them they are full. It also causes a low muscle tone, meaning physical exercise is difficult.

Ozzy Rayner happily smiling at camera

Ozzy Rayner diagnosed with rare disease when he was 6 weeks old - Credit: Victoria Rayner

Other symptoms include restricted growth, learning difficulties, and weaker muscles.

Ozzy's mum Victoria, 43, said: “Ozzy got a trike off his grandad for Christmas and we thought we needed a challenge so we decided to run 56 miles in February, that works out at two miles a day. 

Victoria and Ozzy Rayner

Victoria and Ozzy Rayner have raised over £800 for Cancer Research - Credit: Victoria Rayner

“Ozzy has been amazing, encouraging me to run when I didn’t want to. We went out in the dark and in storms, in the wind and rain, so it is a massive achievement. He really is a superstar.” 

They raised £800 for Cancer Research, with Mrs Rayner saying: “I lost both my grandparents because of cancer, and my cousin has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.” 

