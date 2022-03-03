'Amazing' boy with rare condition joins mum for 56-mile challenge

Victoria Rayner and son Ozzy from Rendlesham have completed 56 miles over the last month. - Credit: Victoria Rayner

A boy with the rare condition Prader-Willi Syndrome has joined his mum for a running and cycling challenge in a Suffolk village.

Ozzy Rayner, 10, from Rendlesham, was diagnosed with PWS when he was just 6 weeks old. PWS affects approximately one in every 15,000 children.

The condition makes people overeat as their brains don’t tell them they are full. It also causes a low muscle tone, meaning physical exercise is difficult.

Ozzy Rayner diagnosed with rare disease when he was 6 weeks old - Credit: Victoria Rayner

Other symptoms include restricted growth, learning difficulties, and weaker muscles.

Ozzy's mum Victoria, 43, said: “Ozzy got a trike off his grandad for Christmas and we thought we needed a challenge so we decided to run 56 miles in February, that works out at two miles a day.

Victoria and Ozzy Rayner have raised over £800 for Cancer Research - Credit: Victoria Rayner

“Ozzy has been amazing, encouraging me to run when I didn’t want to. We went out in the dark and in storms, in the wind and rain, so it is a massive achievement. He really is a superstar.”

They raised £800 for Cancer Research, with Mrs Rayner saying: “I lost both my grandparents because of cancer, and my cousin has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.”