Proposals put forward for 66-bed care home on edge of Suffolk town

Plans have been forward for a care home off Anne Sucklings Lane, in Little Wratting, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE Google

Proposals have been submitted for a new 66-bed care home in Suffolk.

Plans have been forward by LNT Care Developments for a care home in place of Boyton Hall, in Little Wratting, just outside Haverhill.

According to a design and access statement, the care home would be built in place of the existing property in Anne Sucklings Lane, with space for access, parking and landscaping.

LNT Care Developments has a portfolio of care homes for older people in a number of locations across Yorkshire, the Midlands and the south of England.

The company proposes to build a three-storey, residential care facility for older people in place of the residential dwelling on the wider Boyton Hall estate.

If approved by West Suffolk Council, the home would provide general residential and residential dementia care.

The statement described the care home as contemporary, innovative, and compliant with current legislation but exceeding minimum applicable standards.

It said the project would provide accommodation “respectful of the character and appearance of the area”, that makes best use of the site’s most positive assets, attributes and aspects.

The statement from LNT Care Developments concluded: “The development of this site for a new purpose built care home will have a positive impact upon the area by developing the site for a use that would be beneficial and fulfil a need, whilst providing a development sympathetic in terms of its scale and design.

“The development would bring economic benefits by creating more employment and economic activity within this growing area, both during construction and in the long-term operation of the home, creating a variety of jobs within a sustainable location for the increasing number of residents in the immediate area.

“Overall it is considered that a positive design approach has been adopted in respect of the proposed development scheme. The proposed care home scheme should provide a form of development that would positively enhance the character of the surrounding area, whilst also offering an important local community service and employment.”

Neighbours have until December 14 to respond to plans, which have a deadline of February 15 for determination.