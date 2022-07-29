Editor's comment: A huge thanks to our readers as I leave after 26 years

Opinion

Today is my last as editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

Journalism wasn’t a career I’d dreamed of as a boy. I was a directionless teenager, with no idea what to do.

But that changed when I came to the EADT on work experience as a 16-year-old. This job looked exciting, and after three failed job interviews, I finally managed to land a role here as a young reporter in 1996.

This was, of course, nearly a decade before Facebook was launched. Google didn't exist. I don't even think we Asked Jeeves back then. Ceefax was still pretty popular though - many great Saturday afternoons were spent watching the football scores.

For us journalists, it was all about the printed newspaper, which at that time still rolled off the presses at our site in Lower Brook Street, Ipswich. The EADT each morning, and multiple editions of the Evening Star every afternoon, updated each time with the latest news of the day.

That seems quite romantic now. And as I move on, 26 years later, it is certainly a moment of reflection – but not one which longs for the old days, more about how much things have changed, much of it for the better.

This has been a brilliant industry to work in. The fun, the excitement, the thrill of breaking a story, the feeling of making a difference, the opportunities it gives people.

While the industry has changed dramatically, all those things have not.

The early years as a crime reporter saw me covering many of the region’s biggest stories – including being sent to the US on the trail of fugitive ‘Fast’ Eddie Maher, the man who drove off with £1m from a bank in Felixstowe. What a thrill it was – though I didn’t find him (no surprise). The police did, eventually.

But the last five years as editor-in-chief have been particularly special.

My predecessor and former boss, Terry Hunt, once told me being editor of the EADT was - on its day - the best job in Suffolk. He was right, and it has been a dream job. Though this also extends to the fact I often wake up screaming!

It’s been the biggest learning experience of my life, a massive privilege and responsibility. And I'm really proud of what we've achieved in that time.

The EADT and Ipswich Star now have more readers across all platforms than at any time in their history. This month, we are on course to break our digital audience records again.

The majority of our readers are online, and while further building a loyal, digital audience is clearly our future, we remain extremely proud of our printed newspapers, which are performing well compared to the rest of the industry.

We've continued to make a positive difference in the communities we serve.

We proved this repeatedly during the pandemic, delivering accurate and trusted information when people really needed it. We led the campaign for more volunteers to help those in the most need, as well as supporting Suffolk Community Foundation’s brilliant work in coordinating an emergency fund.

Brad Jones, Editor of the East Anglian Daily Times. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On a personal level, it was also a great thrill for me to lead the campaign for a statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie, which we unveiled in December.

Technology has dramatically changed what we do, everyone knows that. It’s never been easier to access content, and everyone can now be a publisher. Social media means we are bombarded with information, public discourse is polluted with opinions masquerading as facts.

So it’s vitally important for our brands to be trusted sources of information, and to deliver public interest journalism. We have worked hard to do that, taking our responsibility of being a trusted news provider seriously. And if we ever get it wrong, we’re always honest about it.

I have loved my time in the industry, made some great friends, and will always champion the importance of local newspapers – they really are a vital part of our democracy. Looking ahead, I am excited to move into a new role with Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils next month. It is time for a new challenge for me.

I’ll sign off by thanking all my colleagues, past and present, for their brilliant work and support. I am leaving behind a fantastic team of people. Thanks to everyone for their kind comments since my departure was announced.

And a final thank you to you, our readers. Without you, we couldn't do this.

