Police hunt gang of jewel thieves - Audi linked to violent home invasion

Burglars broke into two homes within an hour and made off with jewellery after assaulting the occupants of one address Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO Maudib

Police are searching for a white Audi used by a gang of four burglars who invaded two homes and threatened one resident with a knife.

Detectives are linking the burglary in Braintree and the aggravated burglary in Uttlesford on Sunday, September 1.

Four men forced entry to an address in London Road, Great Notley, at about 9.10pm, stole jewellery from the property and left 10 minutes later in a white Audi Q2.

A short time later, at about 9.50pm, Essex Police received a report that four men travelling in a white Audi Q2 had forced entry to an address in West Road, Stansted.

It was also reported that one of the occupants was threatened with a knife, while other occupants were assaulted and verbally threatened.

A number of jewellery items were taken. One victim was treated for minor injuries.

A force spokesman said: "Our detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information about either incident, or if you were in the areas around the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour or have dash cam footage.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who lives on either of the roads or neighbouring streets and have Ring doorbell footage." Anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting 42/140694/19 for the Great Notley incident or 42/140397/19 for the Stansted incident.