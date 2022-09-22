News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge fire breaks out at tyre yard overnight

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:22 AM September 22, 2022
The fire broke out at a tyre yard in Braintree, Essex

The fire broke out at a tyre yard in Braintree, Essex - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters spent several hours tackling a blaze that broke out at a tyre yard overnight.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service was called to an industrial site in Rayne Road, Braintree, at about 11.40pm on Wednesday.

Crews from Braintree, Coggeshall, Dunmow, Halstead, Sible Hedingham, Chlemsford, Witham and Colchester fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

The Essex fire was brought under control by about 1.45am

The fire was brought under control by about 1.45am - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

The fire service revealed the blaze was affecting 30 square metres before it was brought under control at about 1.45am the next day.

Dave Walpole, group manager at Essex County Fire & Rescue Service, said: "Firefighters have done an incredible job to get this fire under control quickly and prevent it from spreading this morning.

"The fire was in an area without good water supply for our crews and there were lots of surrounding risks including homes and other industrial units. Fortunately, thanks to firefighters' hard work, it was contained to the initial industrial unit it started in."

