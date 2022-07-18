'Keep your windows and doors closed': Large fire at recycling centre

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a serious fire at a recycling centre in Braintree - Credit: John Parish

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large fire that has broken out in a recycling centre near Braintree.

Around six fire engines have been spotted at the blaze near the A131 at Marks Farm.

A number of firefighters are tackling the blaze - Credit: John Parish

A spokesman for Essex County Fire Service said: "We currently have six crews dealing with a large fire at a recycling centre in Bocking near the A131 at Marks Farm

"Our Control Room has had lots of calls to this incident but rest assured, we have crews on scene working to extinguish this fire.

"If you live nearby, please keep your windows and doors closed."

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the fire.

Essex Police are also at the scene of the fire - Credit: John Parish

Essex Police are also in attendance to the blaze assisting the fire service.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are on scene with our colleagues in Essex Fire Service.

"Please follow their instructions to stay safe."