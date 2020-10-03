Witnesses sought after teenage boy punched in head

Police are investigating an attack on a teenager in Braintree Picture: SIMON PARKER

A teenager was assaulted while walking with his girlfriend in a town centre.

The 15-year-old boy and the girl, aged 14, were approached by a man who followed them and then assaulted the boy by punching him to the back of his head.

Essex police said the incident happened in Rayne Road near the back of Argos in Bocking End, Braintree, just after 6.30pm on September 30.

The man is described as white, wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket with orange stripes down the sleeves and black shorts.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to contact PC Charlie Partridge at Braintree police station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.