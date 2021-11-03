East Suffolk village pub creates community cafe and shop hub
- Credit: Matthew Usher
A popular Suffolk village pub has extended its activities by adding a cafe and shop to create a community hub to help residents.
The Queen in Brandeston has also provided an area of new community seating.
The pub, which is run by publican Caroline Aitchison, with her daughter Harriet and son Alexander, opened a village shop during the first Covid-19 lockdown and it proved so popular they have now made it a permanent fixture.
The nearest major supermarket is more than 10 miles away and with limited transport links in the area there were challenges for locals to get their essentials.
Part of a barn next to the pub has been converted with inside and outside seating to help bring members of the community together.
You may also want to watch:
The village store, café and seating project was opened thanks to expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub, a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.
Caroline, who has run the pub for the last seven years, said: “During the first lockdown when we opened a temporary village shop and we also delivered essentials and vegetable box deliveries to local residents.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance
- 2 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 3 Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail
- 4 Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Ipswich Town: Brilliant Blues send out a statement
- 5 'We're on a rollercoaster ride' - Cook on 4-1 win at Wycombe
- 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers
- 7 Four places in Suffolk officially serving up Good Food
- 8 Go-ahead for £100m road to serve new 9,000-home Colchester town
- 9 'I’m certain we have the best squad in the league' - Burns on Town's Wycombe win
- 10 Sudbury puppy suspected stolen found 'tied to a bush'
“Our local store became a lifeline to villagers so we have made it a permanent service.“
Harriet added: “The new outside seating area and café offer is also proving really popular with the locals, many of who want to meet especially in the wake of the Covid pandemic.”
Pub is The Hub regional advisor Terry Stork said: “This family-run pub is a real hub of the community. The village store has proved really popular with those living locally and is an important amenity especially for older and more vulnerable customers who find it hard to travel.
“The seating area and café is crucial in helping those in the community connect with others to combat feelings of loneliness and isolation.”
In addition to the village shop the pub also has an ice cream parlour. It opens Thursday 10am to 3pm and 5.30pm to close, Friday 10am to close, Saturday 10am to 3pm and 5.30pm to close and Sunday 12pm to 6pm.