Warning to keep dogs on leads after animal tries to bite young child

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:31 PM January 29, 2021   
Four dogs have reportedly had their stomachs pumped after eating mashmallows filled with tablets hid

Owners are being warned to keep their dogs on short leads after an incident in Brandon - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog owners have been warned to keep their animals under control after a small child was almost bitten by a dog while out for a walk. 

Police were alerted after an incident in Brandon when a woman reported a small dog, possibly a Lhaso Apso, behaved in an aggressive manner towards her and her child.

The incident occurred in Heath Road, at approximately 9.50am on Wednesday, January 27.

The woman was walking with her young child when the dog, which was on a long lead, growled at them and attempted to reach out to bite them.

Neither were injured. However the owner, a man believed to be in his mid to late 60s, is reported to have made no attempt to control the dog.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "While it isn't necessary for dogs to be on a leash at all times, dogs must be kept on a lead in designated pedestrian zones and on land where livestock is present.

"Police are urging dog owners to be mindful of their surroundings, and are reminding them that a short lead is always advisable from a safety perspective, as it is easier to control a dog on a short lead, particularly as dogs can be unpredictable around people, other animals and vehicles." 

