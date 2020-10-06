Decision made on Brandon Leisure Centre £1.9m upgrade

Brandon Leisure Centre is to get a £1.9m upgrade. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2010

Plans for a £1.9million refurbishment of Brandon Leisure Centre have been given the go-ahead, as part of latest measures to upgrade council-owned gyms in West Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Suffolk Council cabinet member for leisure and communities Jo Rayner. Picture: PHIL MORLEY West Suffolk Council cabinet member for leisure and communities Jo Rayner. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

West Suffolk Council’s cabinet on Tuesday night agreed to the proposals which will feature an improved cafe and waiting area, a new purpose-built free weights space, new studio, better changing facilities and the relocation of the gym.

The plans, funded from £1.6m of the council’s leisure investment fund and £300,000 from the growth fund, will also feature rentable space being developed for community health workers and organisations.

MORE: West Suffolk Council plans £1.9m Brandon Leisure Centre upgrade

The council’s cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs, Jo Rayner, said: “For a number of years we have been looking at how we can make the most of the facilities in health and leisure, and our other health projects are evidence of this.

You may also want to watch:

“This is a challenging time for the leisure sector and we continue to track the impacts of Covid, however at the same time the importance of a strong leisure offer as part of the recovery is recognised.

“This investment creates the opportunity to make Brandon Leisure Centre more attractive to more people and refine the services on offer to really meet local need.”

According to the council the revamped facility aims to increase the number of people taking part in physical activity, improve health and wellbeing activities on offer, boost the financial performance of the centre, and help join up health and leisure offerings in the town.

It is the latest in West Suffolk Council’s leisure centre upgrades which have already seen a £1.6m overhaul of Haverhill Leisure Centre completed and a £1.8m investment in Newmarket’s facility.

MORE: Newmarket Leisure Centre upgrade begins

In Mildenhall and Bury St Edmunds, separate ‘hub’ plans combining public sector services under one roof will also feature brand new sports facilities.

Work on the project is due to get underway in November on the elements which do not require planning permission, with a formal planning application for the remaining work set to be lodged this autumn ahead of a planned completion and opening of the fully revamped centre in September 2021.