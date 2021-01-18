News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Plans submitted for Center Parcs-inspired retirement village

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:15 AM January 18, 2021   
Plans for a 30-home woodland retirement village inspired by Center Parcs in Brandon have been lodged.

Tufarnn LLP has submitted proposals for the scheme in land off Brandon Road, close to the RAF Lakenheath base.

The developer behind the scheme has said the scheme involves building 30 cabins in "unmanaged" woodland to create a "unique" form of living for the elderly.

Residents will lease their lodges and pay a monthly service charge, with round-the-clock emergency treatment available on site.

The scheme is set to create 30 full-time and 30 part-time roles that would provide a "substantial boost to the local economy", according to planning documents submitted alongside the application.

Tufarnn said the design of the development has been partly-inspired by woodland retreats in East Anglia, such as Center Parcs and Forest Holidays.

It has said the cabins will be designed to "assimilate into the woodland setting", be "sympathetic" to the surrounding area and be built with full disabled access for residents.

The homes will be marketed towards the "more active elderly" that wish to live independent lifestyles.

A facility containing a swimming pool, spa, gym and therapy rooms is also set to be built.

Planning documents said: "The proposal is to turn this unmanaged woodland into the location for a retirement village for up to 30 cabins and central community and leisure facilities which will fit carefully and sympathetically into the natural surroundings while causing as little adverse effects as is possible.

"It is envisioned that the site will become a quiet and serene place for people to retire to.

"Clustering a range of services for the elderly allows their changing needs to be accommodated on a single site without disruption to their lifestyles, maintaining the security and familiarity of environment that is so important.

"The proposals are unique to Brandon in terms of their levels of sustainability, type of provision of care, and will provide valuable employment.

"The proposed scheme offers a pioneering approach to retirement and presents west Suffolk with an opportunity to support and inform the development of an innovative way forward for caring for our ageing population."

