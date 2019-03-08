Heavy Showers

Performance school showcases skills for Stowmarket mayor

PUBLISHED: 20:43 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:43 10 March 2019

bRAVO performance school sand and danced at The Mayor's Show in Stowmarket. Picture: BRAVO

bRAVO performance school sand and danced at The Mayor's Show in Stowmarket. Picture: BRAVO

Archant

A Stowmarket theatre put on an all-dancing, all-singing show to raise money for nearby charities.

bRAVO! Theatre Workshop, which practises at the Boys Brigade Hall, Stowmarket, danced and sang to a variety of songs.

Members then performed their showcase dance from The Greatest Showman, which they previously showcased at The Royal Albert Hall last summer.

The group of 140 children performed in The Mayor’s Show on Saturday, February 9 and raised money for two charities, Home Start and Citizens Advice.

A spokesman for the group said: “The feeling was electric from both students and audience. The audience were going crazy and the joy and energy in the students faces was contagious, It’s wonderful to see their hard work pay off.”

The pupils, all aged between four and 18, are expecting a busy year with shows at Stowmarket Carnival, The Ipswich Regent and the Sadler’s Wells theatre.

The group meets every Friday evening at the Boys’ Brigade Hall, Stowmarket. For more information, email bravotw@hotmail.com.

