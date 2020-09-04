Center Parcs-style holiday park to be built in seaside town

What one of the luxury holiday lodges at the Center Parcs-style park could look like Picture: HONACE LTD HONACE LTD

A Center Parcs-style holiday park with 104 lodges, a glamping area and new retirement apartments are to be built in Brightlingsea after planning permission was awarded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposal which includes 36 retirement living apartments, five private homes, and a holiday complex of 104 lodges as well as a glamping area, club house, boating jetties and children’s play area, was given the go-ahead by the planning committee at Tendring District Council earlier this week.

The new scheme is planned for former gravel works on land north-east of Robinson Road on the outskirts of the town.

Members of the committee heard that the project would offer employment opportunities and attract national and international tourism.

The application also included an undertaking that the holiday lodges on the site would not be available for long-term let or residential sale.

Ahead of the meeting, planning officers at the council had recommended the proposals were approved.

You may also want to watch:

They stated that although the scheme was outside of the development area in both the council’s current and emerging Local Plan, the project did meet policies around land usage, tourism, and contribute towards housing need in the district.

Brightlingsea Town Council was neutral on the outline plans but said that it wanted to work with the developer.

The application received 89 objections and 13 supporting comments from the public.

The committee approved the plans, subject to a legal agreement being signed by the developer committing to financial contributions to support affordable housing and open spaces.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring District Council, welcomed the planning committee’s decision as paving the way for economic growth in Tendring.

“These sorts of developments, which will enhance our tourism offer and as a result help our district economy to grow, are exactly the sort of thing we need to help re-build after the impact of Coronavirus,” said Mr Stock.

“Of course they must meet our planning policies and demonstrate good design, but this scheme will help to attract visitors to Tendring and provide steady employment as well as short-term construction jobs too.”