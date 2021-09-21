Published: 5:28 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM September 21, 2021

The Northern Belle is returning to East Anglia next Summer - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Britain's poshest train, the Northern Belle, will be passing through Ipswich next year as part of a sightseeing trip.

The train will be departing from Ipswich station at 8.15am on June 30 next year to take East Anglian passengers on a tour of the ancient Roman city of Chester.

A champagne reception and fine dining will be provided to the passengers, including a three course brunch on the outward journey and a seven course dinner.

The Cheeseboard being served on the Northern Belle - Credit: Northern Belle

Once belonging to the Orient express group, the luxury train is made up of 1930s style Pullman carriages named after famous castles and stately homes.

Tickets cost £375 per passenger.

Alnwick carriage on the Northern Belle - Credit: Northern Belle

The Northern Belle is also offering shorter round trips including a classic afternoon tea or seven course meal travel lunch.

Both of these excursions depart from Ipswich at 1.15pm on July 1.

All journeys feature strolling musicians and table magicians to entertain the guests.



