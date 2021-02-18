15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory

Breaking

Published: 4:29 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 4:37 PM February 18, 2021

The fire started in a building at the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds (file photo) - Credit: Su Anderson

A fire at the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds has sparked a huge emergency services response.

Fifteen fire crews are at the scene of the complex in Hollow Road, near the junction of the A14 and A143.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a callout at 3.50pm on Thursday.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Woodbridge, Wickhambrook, Ixworth, Newmarket, Cambridge and Thetford were called to the scene.

Police are also in attendance.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze started in a high-rise building and no one is believed to have been injured.