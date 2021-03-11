News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Live music to return to Snape as Britten-Pears Arts announce plans for summer re-opening

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM March 11, 2021   
The young musicians will be performing at Snape Maltings. Picture: PHILIP VILE

The Snape Maltings Concert Hall will be hosting live music again by the summer - Credit: Archant

Britten-Pears Arts, formerly Snape Maltings, home of the Aldeburgh Festival, has announced plans for reopening the site which it hopes will lead to live performances on site by May.

Chief executive Roger Wright, in a letter to supporters, has laid out the organisation’s own roadmap out of lockdown and although many details are still to be confirmed he says it wants to be producing live music again by the summer.

He said: “We are excited about the prospect of starting concerts and events again and re-opening our sites and shops.

"Having played a leading role as one of the first venues to open and give live concerts indoors last year, we are keen to employ musicians again and give back to our community. 

“Of course, as with all organisations, our plans are tied to the government’s roadmap for relaxing Covid measures and are therefore subject to change. We will announce more detail in due course but want to share with you an overview of our intentions.”

He laid out a timeline of how the Snape Maltings and The Red House at Aldeburgh will re-open.

March 18: First shops at Snape Maltings open including The Food Hall and Courtyard Garden shops.

April 12: House & Garden and remaining shops, outdoor café area re-open along with the Maltings Gallery, followed by the gardens at The Red House on April 13.

April – May: Recitals will be filmed in Britten’s own library at The Red House, Aldeburgh and will be streamed online at later dates.  

May 20: The Red House, Aldeburgh opens. Britten and Pears’ home will re-open for visitors along with a new pop-up outdoor garden café.  

May 21: Summer events – Live indoor performances re-start in Snape Maltings Concert Hall, marking the start of a full Summer season at Snape which will also include family-friendly outdoor events. 

June: A special series of events. In the absence of a full Aldeburgh Festival with its unique mix of international artists, opera, large-scale performances, multiple stages and variety of small venues – Britten-Pears Arts will offer a series of special events as part of a summer programme that is recognisably connected to the ethos of the Aldeburgh Festival, with a focus on Britten’s music, new work and commissions.  

August: As part of Summer at Snape, Snape Maltings Concert Hall will host daily performances in the spirit of the Snape Proms from outstanding artists and ensembles from the worlds of classical music, folk and jazz. More details will be released as they come available.
 

