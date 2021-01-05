Can you help identify this roadside statue?

Published: 5:30 AM January 5, 2021

The statue at the side of Bruisyard Road - Credit: Contributed

Can you help identify this stone statue, spotted at the side of the road by a curious passer-by?

A reader from Aldeburgh got in touch to ask if we could help identify the monument.

The statue at the side of Bruisyard Road - Credit: Contributed

It stands about 6ft tall at the side of Bruisyard Road, in Bruisyard, near Framlingham.

"The statue has two figures, one of which you see in the photo and the other at opposite, and seems to have the arms cradled, holding maybe a babe and with towel wrapped over their left arm. Sadly both beheaded," said the reader.

If anyone can help identify the statue, let us know in the comment section or email newsroom@archant.co.uk