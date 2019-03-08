Breaking

Huge house fire at Suffolk farm

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A total of 15 fire crews have been called to a building fire at a farm just north of Stowmarket.

The fire service was called shortly after 9pm this evening with reports of a house fire in Gislingham Road, Finningham.

A total of 15 crews from across the region, including two from Norfolk, are in attendance.

The blaze is thought to have originated in the roof and spread throughout the house, which is now well-alight.

The property is 8m by 20m, and made of wood.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said there is no indication anybody has been hurt in the blaze.

Police have been made aware of the incident but are not in attendance.

More to come.