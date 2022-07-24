Field left scorched after huge blaze in north Suffolk

The fire broke out shortly after midday on Sunday - Credit: Tina Ewert

Part of a field has been left scorched after a huge blaze broke out in north Suffolk.

A total of 18 fire engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk were called to the scene on land off Mellis Road, Burgate, at about 12.40pm on Sunday.

Pictures from the scene in Burgate revealed the scale of the damage - Credit: Tina Ewert

Police were also in attendance to assist people in the area.

The fire was contained to part of the north Suffolk field - Credit: Tina Ewert

Temperatures reached close to 30C in north Suffolk on Sunday afternoon.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said high winds were causing the fire to spread quickly, with thick black smoke visible from a distance.

Smoke seen billowing from the field blaze - Credit: Luke Martin

Crews from Diss, Harleston, Hethersett, Long Stratton, East Harling, Thetford, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Stradbroke, Needham Market, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Newmarket fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

Engines remained on the scene throughout the afternoon.

The incident comes after the fire service declared a major incident last Tuesday after it was called out to dozens of blazes in record-high temperatures.

The major incident was stood down the following day.