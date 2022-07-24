News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Field left scorched after huge blaze in north Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM July 24, 2022
The fire broke out shortly after midday on Sunday

The fire broke out shortly after midday on Sunday - Credit: Tina Ewert

Part of a field has been left scorched after a huge blaze broke out in north Suffolk.

A total of 18 fire engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk were called to the scene on land off Mellis Road, Burgate, at about 12.40pm on Sunday.

Pictures from the scene in Burgate revealed the scale of the damage

Pictures from the scene in Burgate revealed the scale of the damage - Credit: Tina Ewert

Police were also in attendance to assist people in the area.

The fire was contained to part of the north Suffolk field

The fire was contained to part of the north Suffolk field - Credit: Tina Ewert

Temperatures reached close to 30C in north Suffolk on Sunday afternoon.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said high winds were causing the fire to spread quickly, with thick black smoke visible from a distance.

A field fire in Burgate, Suffolk, is spreading quickly due to high winds, with 18 fire crews in attendance

Smoke seen billowing from the field blaze - Credit: Luke Martin

Crews from Diss, Harleston, Hethersett, Long Stratton, East Harling, Thetford, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Stradbroke, Needham Market, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Newmarket fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

Engines remained on the scene throughout the afternoon.

The incident comes after the fire service declared a major incident last Tuesday after it was called out to dozens of blazes in record-high temperatures.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field
  2. 2 Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk
  3. 3 McKenna's on Millwall draw, duo's absence and transfer latest
  1. 4 Fire breaks out in Ipswich park overnight
  2. 5 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Millwall draw
  3. 6 Stu says: Six observations following Millwall draw
  4. 7 North Ipswich road reopens after police incident
  5. 8 Suffolk pub's beer garden named one of the best in the UK
  6. 9 Four fire crews attend blaze at farmer's field
  7. 10 Garden destroyed in huge fire near hospital in seaside town

The major incident was stood down the following day.

Suffolk Live News
Eye News

Don't Miss

Freddie Ladapo wheels away after scoring to level the game 1-1

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's draw at Millwall played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The body of a 21-year-old man has been found after he went missing at sea near Clacton

Updated

Body found in search of 21-year-old man

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Taylor was jailed for 16 years

Chelmsford Crown Court

Boat builder jailed for 16 years after admitting raping child

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina punches the air after the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Town have other irons in the fire as Celina saga continues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon