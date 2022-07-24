Field left scorched after huge blaze in north Suffolk
- Credit: Tina Ewert
Part of a field has been left scorched after a huge blaze broke out in north Suffolk.
A total of 18 fire engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk were called to the scene on land off Mellis Road, Burgate, at about 12.40pm on Sunday.
Police were also in attendance to assist people in the area.
Temperatures reached close to 30C in north Suffolk on Sunday afternoon.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said high winds were causing the fire to spread quickly, with thick black smoke visible from a distance.
Crews from Diss, Harleston, Hethersett, Long Stratton, East Harling, Thetford, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Stradbroke, Needham Market, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Newmarket fire stations were dispatched to the scene.
Engines remained on the scene throughout the afternoon.
The incident comes after the fire service declared a major incident last Tuesday after it was called out to dozens of blazes in record-high temperatures.
Most Read
- 1 Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field
- 2 Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk
- 3 McKenna's on Millwall draw, duo's absence and transfer latest
- 4 Fire breaks out in Ipswich park overnight
- 5 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Millwall draw
- 6 Stu says: Six observations following Millwall draw
- 7 North Ipswich road reopens after police incident
- 8 Suffolk pub's beer garden named one of the best in the UK
- 9 Four fire crews attend blaze at farmer's field
- 10 Garden destroyed in huge fire near hospital in seaside town
The major incident was stood down the following day.