Drug user burglar claimed to have a gun

A man who fell asleep in the bar of a Suffolk hotel after a night out woke up to be confronted by a burglar who claimed he had a gun, a court has heard.

The man, who was related to the owner of the Worlington Hall Country Hotel, on Mildenhall Road, Bury St Edmunds.was disturbed by the sound of two people in the bar and heard one of them say he had a gun, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The intruders, who had tampered with till, then left the hotel empty handed, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Before the court was Daniel Todd, 42, of King’s Close, in Mildenhall, who admitted burglary at Worlington Hall Country Hotel on October 1 and burglary at the Black Pearl Fish and Chip Shop, in Beck Row, on September 23.

He asked for 25 offences of burglary to be considered and was jailed for 21 months.

Mr Crimp said Todd had forced entry to the Black Pearl Fish and Chip shop through a back door and stole £100 from the till and £5 from a jar containing tips.

Mitchell Cohen, for Todd, said his client had started using drugs again after a period of abstinence and committed the offences the court had heard about.