Drug user burglar claimed to have a gun

PUBLISHED: 16:55 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:55 23 November 2018

PA Library photo dated 12/7/01 The Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey, London.

Archant

A man who fell asleep in the bar of a Suffolk hotel after a night out woke up to be confronted by a burglar who claimed he had a gun, a court has heard.

The man, who was related to the owner of the Worlington Hall Country Hotel, on Mildenhall Road, Bury St Edmunds.was disturbed by the sound of two people in the bar and heard one of them say he had a gun, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The intruders, who had tampered with till, then left the hotel empty handed, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Before the court was Daniel Todd, 42, of King’s Close, in Mildenhall, who admitted burglary at Worlington Hall Country Hotel on October 1 and burglary at the Black Pearl Fish and Chip Shop, in Beck Row, on September 23.

He asked for 25 offences of burglary to be considered and was jailed for 21 months.

Mr Crimp said Todd had forced entry to the Black Pearl Fish and Chip shop through a back door and stole £100 from the till and £5 from a jar containing tips.

Mitchell Cohen, for Todd, said his client had started using drugs again after a period of abstinence and committed the offences the court had heard about.

Man in his 40s dies after industrial incident in Haverhill

15:45 Katy Sandalls
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have confirmed this afternoon that a man in his 40s has died following a industrial incident at a premises in Iceni Way in Haverhill.

As one flagship Marks & Spencer store moves out, what next for the empty town centre retail space?

8 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

On Tuesday, a town centre will loose its biggest store and it is unknown what, if anything, will ever move in in its place.

Hilary: the ‘ray of sunshine’ homesick Americans called ‘Mum’

26 minutes ago Steve Russell
'She was everything you’d think a mother should be. She’s a huge loss…' Picture: CATTERMOLE FAMILY

‘Mum was nothing but laughter and happiness.’ Ex-RAF Bentwaters worker Hilary Cattermole is mourned on both sides of the Atlantic

Masked men rob Co-op with meat cleaver

15:23 Will Jefford
The Co-op in Brantham was targetted by robbers. Picture: GOOGLE

Two men armed with a meat cleaver robbed a store in Brantham last night, police have confirmed.

Opinion What does the future hold for Ipswich town centre?

14:37 Paul Geater
The new-look Cornhill should give Ipswich town centre a huge boost Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Cornhill has been reopened after its nine-month reconstruction – but where does this leave the centre of the town, and what future does retailing have in Suffolk’s county town?

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

09:37 Emily Townsend
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident at in Haverhill, where searches are understood to be under way for a person trapped at a business park.

Ipswich McDonald’s stabbing: Victim and friend ‘threw punches’ at teen accused of attack, court hears

13:57 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

The victim of a stabbing at an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s and a friend were seen throwing punches at the teenager accused of the stabbing shortly before the alleged attack, a court heard.

