'I have an eye on them' - keeper Pope tells students he's still a Town fan

Published: 6:00 AM April 17, 2021

Nick Pope, who started his career at Ipswich Town, spoke with Suffolk New College students - Credit: PA

England goalkeeper and former Ipswich Town youngster Nick Pope has revealed to Suffolk students he has not ruled out a return to his boyhood club later in his career.

Pope, who plays for Premier League side Burnley, was speaking with Suffolk New College sport students as part of a series of 'vodcasts' called Pro Talks.

The goalkeeper started his youth career with Ipswich and said he still follows the Blues' results.

On playing for the club in the future, he said: “It’s impossible to say but I’d never rule it out - I still follow the club and the results. I always have an eye on them."

The Burnley and England goalkeeper talking to the students - Credit: Suffolk New College

He also revealed to the youngsters that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has the hardest shots "by quite a distance".

You may also want to watch:

Pope, who is likely to be part of the England squad at this summer's European Championships, has said the Three Lions are heading into the tournament full of confidence.

He said: "As a team we want to win it. We got to the semi-finals a couple of years ago and we are a better team than we were then. We’ve got to believe we can win it."

Lee Mandley, head of sport at Suffolk New College, said: "We’d like to thank Nick for chatting so honestly about his career to our students.

"He is a humble guy who has shown that through hard work, dedication and passion that anything is possible.

"His chat was a real boost to our students and we are very grateful to Nick for supporting us."