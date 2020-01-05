E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road closed and villages left without water following burst pipe

PUBLISHED: 13:33 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 05 January 2020

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Archant

Residents in a number of Suffolk villages have been left without water this afternoon following a burst pipe.

Anglian Water is carrying out emergency work on the road Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUPAnglian Water is carrying out emergency work on the road Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

People living in Leavenheath, Honey Tye, Nayland and Wissington are all thought to have been affected by the problem which has been caused by a burst pipe in Leavenheath.

The A134 is currently closed at the junction with Plough Lane in Leavenheath up to St Matthew's Church as emergency work is carried out by Anglian Water to repair the pipe.

A diversion is in place via Plough Lane.

In a statement on their website Anglian Water wrote: "We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

A diversion is in place via Plough Lane Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUPA diversion is in place via Plough Lane Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

"This should now be completed by 3pm today but we'll update this message if anything changes."

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Horse dies after collision with car

There's been a collision between a car and a horse in Wetherden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful and happy’ Brooke, who died before Christmas aged just 23

Brooke Richardson with her boyfriend Michael Wood Picture: COURTESY OF BROOKE RICHARDSON'S FAMILY

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Horse dies after collision with car

There's been a collision between a car and a horse in Wetherden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful and happy’ Brooke, who died before Christmas aged just 23

Brooke Richardson with her boyfriend Michael Wood Picture: COURTESY OF BROOKE RICHARDSON'S FAMILY

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Road closed and villages left without water following burst pipe

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Man in his 20s died in A14 Audi crash

It has been confirmed that a man in his 20s died following a collision on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ex-Ipswich Town striker Bent poised to turn out for Cornard United

Marcus Bent, right, is congratulated by his skipper Matt Holland after scoring for Ipswich Town against Preston in a 3-0 win in January, 2003. Picture: ANDREW PARSONS

Struggling Seasiders salvage a point thanks to a dramatic late fightback against Soham

Ollie Canfer on the attack for Felixstowe & Walton United, against Soham on Saturday. Picture: MICK WARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists