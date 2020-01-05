Road closed and villages left without water following burst pipe

Residents in a number of Suffolk villages have been left without water this afternoon following a burst pipe.

People living in Leavenheath, Honey Tye, Nayland and Wissington are all thought to have been affected by the problem which has been caused by a burst pipe in Leavenheath.

The A134 is currently closed at the junction with Plough Lane in Leavenheath up to St Matthew's Church as emergency work is carried out by Anglian Water to repair the pipe.

A diversion is in place via Plough Lane.

In a statement on their website Anglian Water wrote: "We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"This should now be completed by 3pm today but we'll update this message if anything changes."