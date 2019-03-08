Barbers raise charity cash for heart appeal

Left to right: Ollie Morton, Marcus Volkert, shop manager Maria Novikov and co-owner Tom Old Picture: MY WISH CHARITY Archant

A Bury St Edmunds barber offered free haircuts to raise money for a new cardiac centre at the town’s hospital.

Mr Barbers asked its customers to make a donation to the Every Heart Matters appeal following their haircut at an open day held at its St Andrews Street South shop.

A total of £213.34 was raised, which helped the appeal reach its £500,000 target to create a new cardiac diagnostic centre at West Suffolk Hospital.

Shop co-owner Tom Old, who runs the business with Mark Lovell, said: “It was really busy and really great fun and we managed to raise a bit of money for the appeal which we chose as it’s a charity that’s pretty close to us as my wife’s father has had heart problems. It fitted nicely with us.”

The appeal reached its target of £500,000 in December which has enabled the hospital to create a specialist heart diagnosis unit and bring the heart department together on one floor.