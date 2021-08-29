News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk Extinction Rebellion protestor 'looking forward to day in court'

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:15 PM August 29, 2021   
Police officers stand in front of one of the buildings of the Guildhall, which has been daubed in pa

Bury St Edmunds man Robert Possnett was one of the Extinction Rebellion protestors who splattered the Guildhall in London in red paint - Credit: PA

A Bury St Edmunds man has admitted to being involved in an Extinction Rebellion protest which saw red paint splattered over the Guildhall in London.

Robert Possnett was pictured spraying paint at one of the entrances to the building, which is home to the City of London Corporation.

The 60-year-old said on Twitter: "Looking forward to my day in court."

Mr Possnett accused the City of London Corporation of not doing enough to fight climate change and said the protest was designed to bring attention to the cause.

He said: "The City of London remains committed to the extraction of fossil fuels and there are no real plans to divest from this.

"The corporation of the city is the heart of the beast - that's why I took action. This is killing people now and will kill people in the future.

"This is about highlighting what is going on. If we don't manage to do something, we are all in trouble. I fear all the time for my children's future."

