GALLERY: Floral displays to 'make residents proud'
Flowers are "lifting people's spirits" in a market town known for its stunning displays.
Just under 500 hanging baskets have been put up in Bury St Edmunds, as well as 10 pyramid planters.
The 10 two-metre high pyramid planters around the town centre are part of the ‘welcome back’ celebrations.
Bury in Bloom co-ordinator David Irvine said: "Going by the comments and social media we are lifting people's spirits and the atmosphere in the town is really great.
"The pyramid planters are going to be a real ‘wow’ when they become fully developed and are covered from tip to toe. They look pretty good now."
He said the sites for the pyramid planters had been chosen to "maximise line of sight as well as surprise and delight".
"I know it will be a big draw for visitors whom I hope to impress as they wander from the beautiful Abbey Gardens into the town.
"Our objective is to make residents proud, and visitors impressed – all 1.4 million of them," he said.
Working closely with West Suffolk Council and the Business Improvement District (BID), Our Bury St Edmunds, the pyramid planters were installed last week.
The hanging baskets are in addition to the street level planters and dozens of fence troughs.
Bury in Bloom is moving forward with improving its environmental footprint; this year it is using 100% peat-free compost and a rainwater harvesting scheme is being installed ready for the 2022 season (it was held up by the pandemic).
For more information about Bury in Bloom visit its Facebook page.