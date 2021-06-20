News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

GALLERY: Floral displays to 'make residents proud'

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:00 PM June 20, 2021    Updated: 4:07 PM June 20, 2021
Floral displays are brightening up Bury St Edmunds and welcoming visitors back to the town.

Floral displays are brightening up Bury St Edmunds and welcoming visitors back to the town. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Flowers are "lifting people's spirits" in a market town known for its stunning displays.

Just under 500 hanging baskets have been put up in Bury St Edmunds, as well as 10 pyramid planters.

Just under 500 hanging baskets are around the town.

Just under 500 hanging baskets are around the town. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

The 10 two-metre high pyramid planters around the town centre are part of the ‘welcome back’ celebrations.

The 10 new pyramid planters are part of the 'welcome back' celebrations, working with West Suffolk Council and the BID.

The 10 new pyramid planters are part of the 'welcome back' celebrations, working with West Suffolk Council and the BID. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Bury in Bloom co-ordinator David Irvine said: "Going by the comments and social media we are lifting people's spirits and the atmosphere in the town is really great.

"The pyramid planters are going to be a real ‘wow’ when they become fully developed and are covered from tip to toe. They look pretty good now."

David Irvine said "it’s a big logistics exercise" to get the baskets in place.

David Irvine said "it’s a big logistics exercise" to get the baskets in place. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

He said the sites for the pyramid planters had been chosen to "maximise line of sight as well as surprise and delight".

You may also want to watch:

"I know it will be a big draw for visitors whom I hope to impress as they wander from the beautiful Abbey Gardens into the town.

"Our objective is to make residents proud, and visitors impressed – all 1.4 million of them," he said.

It takes nine months of planning and preparation to get the baskets ready.

It takes nine months of planning and preparation to get the baskets ready. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
  2. 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with 'ambitious move' for striker
  3. 3 Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing
  1. 4 Councils to be given powers to fine drivers £70
  2. 5 Town's Harper move held up by West Brom uncertainty
  3. 6 Village in uproar as primary school attempts to change historic logo
  4. 7 No starts, sarcastic cheers and a quick profit - A look back at Kieffer Moore's time at Town
  5. 8 Pub demolition plans generate 150-plus objections in a week
  6. 9 Community in shock after stabbing on Suffolk estate
  7. 10 Historic Walberswick Bell Inn closes for one week

Working closely with West Suffolk Council and the Business Improvement District (BID), Our Bury St Edmunds, the pyramid planters were installed last week.

The hanging baskets are in addition to the street level planters and dozens of fence troughs.

Bury St Edmunds has won the Anglia in Bloom gold award no less than 10 times.

Bury St Edmunds has won the Anglia in Bloom gold award no less than 10 times. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Bury in Bloom is moving forward with improving its environmental footprint; this year it is using 100% peat-free compost and a rainwater harvesting scheme is being installed ready for the 2022 season (it was held up by the pandemic).

For more information about Bury in Bloom visit its Facebook page. 

David Irvine said lorry loads of baskets arrive at 6am to meet the small army of staff ready to put them up.

David Irvine said lorry loads of baskets arrive at 6am to meet the small army of staff ready to put them up. - Credit: Jo Sweetman



Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beverley and Hannah Faulkner of The Saracens Head pub in Newton have opened a new village shop Pict

Shop opens at Suffolk village pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town and Lincoln City have both received investment from Arizona

Football

Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sonny Carey tries to get Lynn on the front foot. Credit - Ian Burt

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Capel St Mary A12 underpass is blocked. 

Flooding

A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus