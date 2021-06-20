Gallery

Published: 4:00 PM June 20, 2021 Updated: 4:07 PM June 20, 2021

Floral displays are brightening up Bury St Edmunds and welcoming visitors back to the town. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Flowers are "lifting people's spirits" in a market town known for its stunning displays.

Just under 500 hanging baskets have been put up in Bury St Edmunds, as well as 10 pyramid planters.

Just under 500 hanging baskets are around the town. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

The 10 two-metre high pyramid planters around the town centre are part of the ‘welcome back’ celebrations.

The 10 new pyramid planters are part of the 'welcome back' celebrations, working with West Suffolk Council and the BID. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Bury in Bloom co-ordinator David Irvine said: "Going by the comments and social media we are lifting people's spirits and the atmosphere in the town is really great.

"The pyramid planters are going to be a real ‘wow’ when they become fully developed and are covered from tip to toe. They look pretty good now."

David Irvine said "it’s a big logistics exercise" to get the baskets in place. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

He said the sites for the pyramid planters had been chosen to "maximise line of sight as well as surprise and delight".

"I know it will be a big draw for visitors whom I hope to impress as they wander from the beautiful Abbey Gardens into the town.

"Our objective is to make residents proud, and visitors impressed – all 1.4 million of them," he said.

It takes nine months of planning and preparation to get the baskets ready. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Working closely with West Suffolk Council and the Business Improvement District (BID), Our Bury St Edmunds, the pyramid planters were installed last week.

The hanging baskets are in addition to the street level planters and dozens of fence troughs.

Bury St Edmunds has won the Anglia in Bloom gold award no less than 10 times. - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Bury in Bloom is moving forward with improving its environmental footprint; this year it is using 100% peat-free compost and a rainwater harvesting scheme is being installed ready for the 2022 season (it was held up by the pandemic).

For more information about Bury in Bloom visit its Facebook page.

David Irvine said lorry loads of baskets arrive at 6am to meet the small army of staff ready to put them up. - Credit: Jo Sweetman







