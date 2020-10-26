Winter hanging baskets bring colour to Bury St Edmunds

Nearly 50 winter hanging baskets will bring pleasure to visitors in Bury St Edmunds.

The Bury in Bloom organisation said they were grateful to Bury St Edmunds Town Council for sponsoring the baskets, especially this year.

David Irvine, co-ordinator of Bury in Bloom, said: “With finances much tighter than normal we have had no choice but to reduce the numbers of baskets however we have concentrated them where we think they will give most pleasure.

“The West Suffolk Council team headed up by Jason Baldwin (you may remember him from the summer) take great care putting up the 48 20kg baskets.

“West Suffolk Council have also done a stunning job with street-level planters so look out for them and enjoy. We look forward with hope to better days in 2021.”

Normally there would be 150 baskets in the winter, Mr Irvine said.

He said the planting was to “lift people’s spirits” as much as anything else.

“It’s about making it a cleaner, brighter, more beautiful place to live,” he added. “We wont be completely without colour in the town this winter.”

Bury in Bloom, which is part of the Bury Society, is a charity.