Ipswich priest and Bury curate marry at cathedral where they were ordained
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
It was a bright November day for the wedding of two members of Suffolk's clergy who married at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, with guests from congregations in Ipswich, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds.
Reverend Laura Pope, the 34-year-old curate of St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, married Reverend Tom Mumford, the priest who took charge of St Mary le Tower in Ipswich in October, on Saturday November 6.
Speaking ahead of the special day, groom Revd Tom Mumford, 31, said: "We chose to have the ceremony at Bury St Edmunds Cathedral because it was where we were both ordained, so it's a very special place for us.
"And alongside our family and friends we've also invited our respective congregations to celebrate the occasion with us - about 200 guests in all.
"As well as St Mary le Tower and St Mary's Church, my previous congregation from St Gregory's in Sudbury were also invited to come to the service."
You may also want to watch:
They couple were both ordained at the cathedral on the same weekend in September 2020.
Revd Mumford proposed to Revd Pope in July and said all went as he'd planned: "I asked my best friend if she'd spend the rest of her life with me and she said yes".
Most Read
- 1 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
- 2 Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know
- 3 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
- 4 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
- 5 Former cafe could be converted into homes
- 6 Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected
- 7 Stu says: Six observations following FA Cup draw with Oldham
- 8 Suffolk coast issued morning flood warning and alerts
- 9 More flood warnings issued for Suffolk - with high water at The Strand
- 10 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
The happy couple decided on a short engagement, with the explanation: "For us, being married was more important than a wedding of extravagance, so we said why not make it happen as soon as we reasonably can on a budget we can afford - and this weekend in November ticked all the boxes."
Both are taking a break from their respective churches to enjoy a brief honeymoon before working at Remembrance events next weekend, but a longer trip to celebrate their union is certainly on the cards.
The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, officiated at the wedding, which was followed by a small village hall reception just for close friends and family.