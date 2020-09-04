Bury St Edmunds man accused of rape and sexual assault to appear at crown court

A Bury St Edmunds man accused of a string of historic sex offences including rape has appeared in court.

Mark Cox, 44, of Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds, appeared via video link at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Cox has been charged with one offence of rape and six counts of sexual assault on a girl under the age of 14.

The alleged offences date back to the 1990s.

Cox, who wore a grey polo shirt, spoke only to confirm his personal details and did not enter pleas to the charges.

A charge of rape is indictable only and therefore must be heard at the crown court but the sexual assault offences, which are triable either-way, were also sent to the crown court by magistrates.

Cox will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 1 for his plea trial and preparation hearing.

Magistrates granted Cox conditional bail ahead of his next court appearance.