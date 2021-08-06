Training school staff raise funds for hospital entertainment system

Published: 5:27 PM August 6, 2021

Ray Coleman with his cheque for £250 with hospital sister Jade Hill - Credit: My WiSH Charity

Work colleagues of a Bury St Edmunds man who has been diagnosed with cancer have raised money to upgrade a hospital ward entertainment system.

Ray Coleman, who works at the F-35 Training School at RAF Marham in Norfolk, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in January.

The 56-year-old chose the My WiSH Charity to receive the £250 - which was directed towards the Macmillan Unit at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury, where he has been receiving treatment.

Mr Coleman said music could only be heard in half the day treatment unit and so he wanted to purchase something to help.

Staff at the training school bought special polo shirts emblazoned with the school’s charity emblem “One Team One Fight Against Cancer” at £20 each and wore them each Friday donating money to the fund.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I’ve been a patient at the Macmillan unit at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds since January and spent quite a of time there in the first six months of the year and I wanted to try and give something back.

“We buy the polo tops from the manufacturers and money from the sale of them goes into our charity fund.

“Once a year the bosses get together and decide who’s going to have the charity money and mine was chosen.

“When I was in the Macmillan unit there was an old radio and if you sat near it it was quite loud but the further away you could not hear it so I thought it could do with an upgrade.”

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager for My WiSH Charity, met with Mr Coleman to thank him for supporting the unit.

“It was great to meet Ray and say a personal thank you from the charity. Laura, the ward manager, was already thinking about buying a new radio so this donation couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Thank you to everyone who donated,” she said.