Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wagamama's manager wins award for saving man's life - on first day!

17 June, 2019 - 07:30
Gary Spitzer, from the EAAA, presents Daniel Challenor with the award Picture: EAAA

Gary Spitzer, from the EAAA, presents Daniel Challenor with the award Picture: EAAA

Archant

A restaurant manager has been presented with a special award after saving a man's life by administering CPR - on his first day on the job.

Daniel Challenor, of Wagamama's, with the award Picture: EAAADaniel Challenor, of Wagamama's, with the award Picture: EAAA

Daniel Challenor, 36, front of house manager at Wagamama's in Bury St Edmunds, has been given a Humane Society Award for his act of bravery last summer.

The heroic manager helped to save the life of Trevor Boughton, 68, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the restaurant on July 11, 2018.

Trevor had been having lunch with his daughter and grandchildren when he slumped on to the floor and was unresponsive.

As emergency services were called, Daniel went over to reassure the family when Trevor's daughter noticed her dad was not breathing and starting to turn blue. Daniel, who is first aid trained, knew he had to start CPR immediately.

Gary Spitzer, from the EAAA, presents Daniel Challenor with the award Picture: EAAAGary Spitzer, from the EAAA, presents Daniel Challenor with the award Picture: EAAA

A defibrillator was quickly sourced from the Apex by Arc security as Daniel started mouth-to-mouth and CPR.

With help from a colleague, Daniel continued the CPR and used the defibrillator for 15 mins before the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) from Cambridge arrived at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The EAAA team then took over and Trevor was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and went on to make a full recovery.

Daniel said: "I'm really overwhelmed to receive this award. I just did what anyone who knew how to do CPR would do in that situation and I'm just so glad for Trevor and his family that it worked.

"I was surprised how physically challenging it was to perform CPR for that long, but I didn't want to stop until help arrived.

"I'd always pushed to be first aid trained in the workplace and would encourage everyone to take up the opportunity if they can."

Gary Spitzer, critical care paramedic, who was part of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team that assisted on the day, said: "Without a doubt, if it wasn't for Daniel's quick thinking and perseverance - as it's not easy to do CPR for that amount of time - we wouldn't have been able to help.

"Daniel and Trevor are proof of how important bystander CPR is in a situation like this. We call it the chain of survival, and I'm really pleased to be able to present Daniel with this award in recognition of his life-saving actions.

"Unfortunately, with a lot of cardiac arrests that we see, if there isn't someone at the scene who can do CPR, we're just too late to have an effect on that patient's outcome.

"Currently we estimate one in 10 people in the East of England know how to perform CPR. We want to increase this by offering training across the region from our paramedics, to help save more lives."

For more information about EAAA's first aid training opportunities, visit www.eaaa.org.uk

Most Read

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man’s body found at Lowestoft house

A man's body has been found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Cuts to health visitors could have ‘devastating impact’ on young families

Critics say cutting health visitors could have a 'devastating impact' on young families at such an important time in their lives Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk police second highest in country for ‘Community Resolution’ use

More than 10,000 crimes were dealt with informally by Suffolk police over the past four years Picture: ARCHANT

Wagamama’s manager wins award for saving man’s life – on first day!

Gary Spitzer, from the EAAA, presents Daniel Challenor with the award Picture: EAAA

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists