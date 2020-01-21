Man who died in A14 lorry crash is named

A pedestrian who died after being involved in a crash with a lorry near Bury St Edmunds has been named by police.

Officers were called at just after 8.15pm on Wednesday, January 15 to reports of a collision involving a green Scania lorry with two trailers and the man on the A14.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident.

The pedestrian, 54-year-old Andrew Gibbins, from Bury St Edmunds, died at the scene.

Suffolk Constabulary have provisionally identified Mr Gibbins, pending a formal coroner's inquest.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact police quoting CAD number 401 of 15 January.