Man who died in A14 lorry crash is named
PUBLISHED: 15:01 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 21 January 2020
Archant
A pedestrian who died after being involved in a crash with a lorry near Bury St Edmunds has been named by police.
Officers were called at just after 8.15pm on Wednesday, January 15 to reports of a collision involving a green Scania lorry with two trailers and the man on the A14.
The road was closed for several hours after the incident.
The pedestrian, 54-year-old Andrew Gibbins, from Bury St Edmunds, died at the scene.
Suffolk Constabulary have provisionally identified Mr Gibbins, pending a formal coroner's inquest.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact police quoting CAD number 401 of 15 January.