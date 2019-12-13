E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Council confirm parakeets are safe after Bury St Edmunds incident

PUBLISHED: 16:41 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 13 December 2019

Suffolk police has confirmed no parakeets were stolen during an incident at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE/ARCHANT

Suffolk police has confirmed no parakeets were stolen during an incident at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE/ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk police has confirmed no birds have been stolen following an attempted theft at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds.

Thieves had attempted to steal the three parakeets from Abbey Gardens near the cathedral in the town centre.

The birds had been tied up in a bag in the gardens at some point between 4.30pm on Thursday, December 12 and 6.30am Friday.

It had initially been believed that the birds had been stolen, although police have since confirmed the birds did not leave the site.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council confirmed the birds remain at the aviary.

He added: "The three birds were released from the bag into the aviary flight and we are pleased to say they do not appear to be any the worse for their experience.

"We are working with the Constabulary and this is now a criminal investigation."

The aviary, which has been home to just under 100 birds for the last 50 years, is locked overnight in addition to the gardens' main gates.

The spokesman said security at the site is being enhanced in light of the incident.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/75060/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 closed as air ambulance on scene of multi-vehicle crash outside Suffolk Pontins

A section of the A12 is currently closed near Pontins holiday park in Pakefield as emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews are at the scene of a fire at HM Highpoint South prison in west Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Meet the three brothers who made election count a family affair

Brothers Jack, Ed and Alex Whyatt at the general election 2019 in Endeavour house Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council confirm parakeets are safe after Bury St Edmunds incident

Suffolk police has confirmed no parakeets were stolen during an incident at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE/ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists