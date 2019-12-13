Council confirm parakeets are safe after Bury St Edmunds incident

Suffolk police has confirmed no parakeets were stolen during an incident at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE/ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk police has confirmed no birds have been stolen following an attempted theft at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds.

Thieves had attempted to steal the three parakeets from Abbey Gardens near the cathedral in the town centre.

The birds had been tied up in a bag in the gardens at some point between 4.30pm on Thursday, December 12 and 6.30am Friday.

It had initially been believed that the birds had been stolen, although police have since confirmed the birds did not leave the site.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council confirmed the birds remain at the aviary.

He added: "The three birds were released from the bag into the aviary flight and we are pleased to say they do not appear to be any the worse for their experience.

"We are working with the Constabulary and this is now a criminal investigation."

The aviary, which has been home to just under 100 birds for the last 50 years, is locked overnight in addition to the gardens' main gates.

The spokesman said security at the site is being enhanced in light of the incident.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/75060/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.