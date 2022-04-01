News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

12 fire engines called to blaze at British Sugar Factory in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:58 AM April 1, 2022
NEWS / FEATURE - Sarah ChambersPix Phil Morley 14/9/11The sugar beet campaign begins at the Br

12 fire pumps have tackled a blaze at the British Sugar Factory in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A dozen fire crews spent an hour tackling a blaze at the British Sugar Factory in Bury St Edmunds last night. 

Firefighters received a call to smoke coming from within a large industrial premises in Hollow Rod near the A14 at about 10.05pm yesterday. Thursday, March 31. 

A statement on the Suffolk Fire and Rescue log said firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze. 

A 'stop' called was made by 11.07pm by the fire service. 

The 12 fire engines were sent from stations including Woodbridge, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Mildenhall and Newmarket attended the incident. 

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

380124,Picture shows: Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) ,Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL),13,0 00:00:00

BBC

Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Football | Exclusive

Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Site for plans for 146 homes in Onehouse, south of Union Road.

Planning and Development

Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon