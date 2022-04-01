12 fire engines called to blaze at British Sugar Factory in Bury St Edmunds

12 fire pumps have tackled a blaze at the British Sugar Factory in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A dozen fire crews spent an hour tackling a blaze at the British Sugar Factory in Bury St Edmunds last night.

Firefighters received a call to smoke coming from within a large industrial premises in Hollow Rod near the A14 at about 10.05pm yesterday. Thursday, March 31.

A statement on the Suffolk Fire and Rescue log said firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

A 'stop' called was made by 11.07pm by the fire service.

The 12 fire engines were sent from stations including Woodbridge, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Mildenhall and Newmarket attended the incident.