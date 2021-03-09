Top honour for cadet who is 'always going the extra mile'

Published: 1:01 PM March 9, 2021

Cadet Sgt Dominic Smith was presented with the award last week - Credit: Suffolk Army Cadet Force

A "role model for young people" is celebrating after being appointed the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the Suffolk Army Cadet Force.

Cadet Sgt Dominic Smith, of the Minden Detachment at Bury St Edmunds, was presented with the honour by Lady Euston, who is the current Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

Cadet Sgt Smith was appointed to the position in a virtual ceremony last week.

Leading Cadet James Pelham of the Sea Cadet Corps in Beccles and Cadet Flight Sergeant Alfie Lack in Felixstowe have also been made Lord Lieutenant's cadets.

SSgt John Tillotson, Minden Detachment Commander, described Cadet Sgt Smith as "a young role model for young people" who is "always going the extra mile to help others out".

He added: "I am extremely proud of what he has achieved. We are a new Detachment, affiliated to the Royal Anglian Regiment that started in the Army Reserve Centre.

"A few months before lockdown, Dominic moved over from XI Flight with me to help me start the new Detachment up and his commitment and hard work has helped us set the foundations."