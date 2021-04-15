Published: 6:29 PM April 15, 2021

Activities Coordinator Emma Gibson with empty medication packages ready to be recycled - Credit: Cornwallis Court

A care home in Bury St Edmunds is reducing its waste by recycling empty medicine packaging.

With Earth Day next week and people becoming increasingly concerned about the environment, staff at RMBI Care Co. Home Cornwallis Court are making strides in making less of an impact on the planet.

The team is taking part in a recycling scheme by Terracycle to safely recycle empty medicine packaging at the care home.

In each area of the home, staff will collect empty blister packets before dropping them off at their local designated drop-off centre, which is a Superdrug.

This is then sent onto Terracycle, and helps the company to earn rewards for their preferred charity.

RMBI Home Cornwallis Court, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Cornwallis Court

Activities coordinator Emma Gibson, one of the staff members leading the green activity, said: “We’re very enthusiastic about taking part in Terracycle’s recycling programme and helping to reduce waste at Cornwallis Court.

"It’s really made us think what other green activities we can incorporate into our daily work, to have a more positive impact on the environment.”