Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre has been cancelled for the second time.

The fayre was cancelled for the first time in 2020 due to concerns around the coronavirus.

West Suffolk Council said in March last year that it needed to deploy staff who would normally be working on the fayre's planning and preparation to concentrate on work to beat the coronavirus.

There had been hopes that the event would be able to take place this year.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said in March this year that although it was still "too early to comment" on plans for the fayre.

However it's now understood that the fayre has been cancelled.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Mark Cordell from Our Bury St Edmunds BID said: "I think they wanted to give a heads up and if it wasn't going ahead for people to know, lots of businesses rely on that, and to give us and other partners an opportunity to 'replace' the missing 100,000 people who would go to that event."

West Suffolk Council has been contacted for comment.