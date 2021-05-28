Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre cancelled for 2021
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre has been cancelled for the second time.
The fayre was cancelled for the first time in 2020 due to concerns around the coronavirus.
West Suffolk Council said in March last year that it needed to deploy staff who would normally be working on the fayre's planning and preparation to concentrate on work to beat the coronavirus.
There had been hopes that the event would be able to take place this year.
A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said in March this year that although it was still "too early to comment" on plans for the fayre.
You may also want to watch:
However it's now understood that the fayre has been cancelled.
Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Mark Cordell from Our Bury St Edmunds BID said: "I think they wanted to give a heads up and if it wasn't going ahead for people to know, lots of businesses rely on that, and to give us and other partners an opportunity to 'replace' the missing 100,000 people who would go to that event."
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
- 2 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
- 3 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
- 4 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
- 5 'Four buyers for every home' amid Suffolk property shortage
- 6 From the Cayman Islands to Premier League, via Suffolk - ex-Town prodigy making waves at Arsenal
- 7 Ipswich announce first pre-season friendly of 2021
- 8 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
- 9 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 10 Two people taken to hospital after lorry crash blocks A14
West Suffolk Council has been contacted for comment.