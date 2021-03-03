Published: 7:30 AM March 3, 2021

The new community market in Bury St Edmunds has helped feed more than 150 people since it opened on February 14. - Credit: The C3 Church

A new holistic support service has launched a community market in Bury St Edmunds, providing food for those struggling financially due to furlough, redundancy and unemployment caused by Covid-19.

The market welcomed its first customers at St Benedict's School in Beetons Way on Valentine's Day, giving people four bags of food which is worth nearly £50 for just £5.

The new market, run by The C3 Church, has already fed a total of 42 households in Bury St Edmunds, which equates to 156 people.

It has distributed more than 700kg of food to those in need, and is also running employment courses, money courses and wellbeing support groups to help care for people at this difficult time.

The C3 Church has launched a community food market for people struggling financially in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: The C3 Church

Genevieve McManus, one of the hub's coordinators, said they have a "passion for helping people" and care about catering for a person's physical, mental and spiritual needs.

"The main difference between us and a foodbank is that foodbanks are an emergency response whereas what we offer is a sustainable long-term holistic support," explained Genevieve.

Initially the community hub was a crisis response following the Covid-19 pandemic, but now it is reaching out to more people who are in need or are financially struggling.

They don't only offer bags of food - which contain fresh fruit and vegetables, canned foods, pastas and fresh bread from the local bakery - but they offer all kinds of support around food.

They plan to keep growing and hope to open a new community market in Colchester in the coming months.

The £5 which people pay for the food bags goes back into the project, which Genevieve said help people "feel like part of a community".

The food market is open Sundays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm for those who are struggling financially.

You can find more information about how to sign up here.