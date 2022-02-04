News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews try to free deer stuck upside down in fence near Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:27 PM February 4, 2022
The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo

Four fire crews have been called to a deer that is stuck upside down in a fence near Bury St Edmunds. 

Firefighters were called to the distressed animal just after 12.35pm today, Friday, February 4 in Conyers Way, Great Barton. 

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Four crews have been called to an adult sized deer stuck upside down in a fence."

They added that one of the four appliances called to the scene is the service's Unimog, which specialises in animal and water rescues. 

The RSPCA has been informed. 

Crews from Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell are among those that have been called to assist the animal. 


