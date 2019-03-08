See inside stunning Georgian country house with swimming pool and 14 acres

The £2.5 million property includes over 14 acres. Picture: JACKSTON-STOPS Archant

Take a look at this Suffolk country house which boasts a tennis court, swimming pool and an attached cottage - as it goes on the market for £2.5 million.

The property boasts an Aga kitchen. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The property boasts an Aga kitchen. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The eight-bedroom house is set in the glorious countryside of Beyton, just six miles away from Bury St Edmunds.

The Georgian property, which still retains much of its original character features, is ideal for family living and entertaining with accommodation spread over 14 acres.

There are eight bedrooms and a number of reception rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS There are eight bedrooms and a number of reception rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

When entering the main floor of the property you are greeted by a hallway, reception hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, study, Aga kitchen, utility room, pantry, larder, boiler room, two cloakrooms and a cellar.

Onto the main landing there is a master bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, along with three further bedrooms and a bathroom.

It fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS It fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

On the back landing there are a five further bedrooms, bathroom and linen store.

The property also boasts an attached staff cottage with a living room, kitchen, garden room, utility room, bedroom, bathroom and shower room - all with a separate drive access.

It fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS It fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

There is also a detached coach house which consists of two floors and offers an Aga kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The outside area is also great for entertaining guests, with a generator hut, a tennis court, a heated swimming pool, formal gardens, a woodland copse and parkland grounds.

The property comes in a glorious private parkland setting. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The property comes in a glorious private parkland setting. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

For further details on the property get in touch with Jackson-Stops in Bury St Edmunds.

