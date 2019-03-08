Partly Cloudy

See inside stunning Georgian country house with swimming pool and 14 acres

PUBLISHED: 11:29 23 June 2019

The £2.5 million property includes over 14 acres. Picture: JACKSTON-STOPS

The £2.5 million property includes over 14 acres. Picture: JACKSTON-STOPS

Archant

Take a look at this Suffolk country house which boasts a tennis court, swimming pool and an attached cottage - as it goes on the market for £2.5 million.

The property boasts an Aga kitchen. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property boasts an Aga kitchen. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The eight-bedroom house is set in the glorious countryside of Beyton, just six miles away from Bury St Edmunds.

The Georgian property, which still retains much of its original character features, is ideal for family living and entertaining with accommodation spread over 14 acres.

There are eight bedrooms and a number of reception rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThere are eight bedrooms and a number of reception rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

When entering the main floor of the property you are greeted by a hallway, reception hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, study, Aga kitchen, utility room, pantry, larder, boiler room, two cloakrooms and a cellar.

Onto the main landing there is a master bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, along with three further bedrooms and a bathroom.

It fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSIt fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

On the back landing there are a five further bedrooms, bathroom and linen store.

The property also boasts an attached staff cottage with a living room, kitchen, garden room, utility room, bedroom, bathroom and shower room - all with a separate drive access.

It fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSIt fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

There is also a detached coach house which consists of two floors and offers an Aga kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The outside area is also great for entertaining guests, with a generator hut, a tennis court, a heated swimming pool, formal gardens, a woodland copse and parkland grounds.

The property comes in a glorious private parkland setting. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property comes in a glorious private parkland setting. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

For further details on the property get in touch with Jackson-Stops in Bury St Edmunds.

The 14 acres include a tennis court, a swimming pool and a separate cottage. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe 14 acres include a tennis court, a swimming pool and a separate cottage. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

It fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSIt fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

There are eight bedrooms and a number of reception rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThere are eight bedrooms and a number of reception rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The grounds extend to over 14 acres. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe grounds extend to over 14 acres. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The 14 acres include a tennis court, a swimming pool and a separate cottage. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe 14 acres include a tennis court, a swimming pool and a separate cottage. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

There are eight bedrooms and a number of reception rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThere are eight bedrooms and a number of reception rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

It fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSIt fetaures eight bedrooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The £2.5 million property includes over 14 acres. Picture: JACKSTON-STOPSThe £2.5 million property includes over 14 acres. Picture: JACKSTON-STOPS

It has a swimming pool and a tennis court. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSIt has a swimming pool and a tennis court. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The property features a detached three bedroom coach house. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property features a detached three bedroom coach house. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The property has five receiption rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property has five receiption rooms. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

It has a swimming pool and a tennis court. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSIt has a swimming pool and a tennis court. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

