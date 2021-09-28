Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- Credit: Courtesy of Amy Hooper
The family of a Suffolk-based Royal Marines veteran who had been missing for 10 months say they have been told his body has been found.
John Dick, a father-of-two from Bury St Edmunds, was last seen at Dovercourt railway station in Essex on November 30 last year.
Suffolk police and other forces launched an appeal for help in tracing the 37-year-old as members of his family issued a desperate plea for him to return home.
Mr Dick's sister-in-law Melanie Richardson said the family had been left "heartbroken" after he was not seen for two weeks and described his disappearance as "totally out of character".
The veteran had been classed as 'high-risk' by police, but the active search closed in early April as officers had exhausted all their leads.
Mr Dick's family said they were told last Wednesday that he had died.
He leaves behind his wife, Lorna, and two young children.
Having not been seen since last year, Mr Dick, who served in the Marines for 13 years, was wanted by Norfolk police in connection with an assault in Thetford the day before his disappearance.
While his family have been informed by police that his body has been found, official identification has not been confirmed by the coroners' service.
The cause of his death has not been confirmed by police.
Mr Dick grew up in Letchworth Garden City in Hertfordshire before he served in the Marines and moved to Suffolk.
His sister, Amy Hooper, said Mr Dick had been "under an extraordinary amount of stress" in the lead up to his disappearance.
She added: "John and I are Letchworth born and bred. We went to Northfields Infants' and Nursery School, the Grange and then Norton.
"We spent our summers down at the open air [swimming pool] and walking through the common - even when our mum told us not to.
"We’ve been living an absolute nightmare that has ended in the worst possible way.
"I know many of you will have met him in his 37 years with us and I know he was much-loved by so many."