Over £40k raised for cancer research at Bury St Edmunds Race for Life

More than 600 people came together in Bury St Edmunds today (Sunday, June 12) and raised £40,000-plus for life-saving cancer research.

The Race for Life saw people taking part in 3k, 5k and even 10k events at Nowton Park, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

Some £2,000 of this was raised by Team Wilbert, 11 members of the Willcox family led by seven-year-old Ruby Willcox.

Ruby herself has raised over £900, and said she is feeling very proud.

She was determined to run the race for her mum, Henni Willcox, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ruby completed the race with her dad, Dale, aunties, uncles and cousins. She was dressed from head to toe in pink, the colour adopted by the breast cancer event – although she said that personally, she prefers blue.

“It was very hot, but I had a good time!” she said.

“Ruby skipped over the finish line,” said mum Henni, 37. “We’re all very, very proud of Ruby. She has been amazing – not just the fundraising, but her whole attitude throughout all of this.

“With how positive and how good she has been, Ruby is an inspiration.”

Organisers are grateful to everyone who took part.

Event manager Rebecca Day said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many people turning Nowton Park into a sea of pink with hundreds getting into the spirit of Race for Life with their t-shirts and tutus.

“It’s a privilege to see why people are taking part too and you can’t help but be moved by the messages on people’s backsigns as they think of those close to them who have been affected by cancer.

“We thank everyone for coming along and to all their supporters for doing their bit to help us beat cancer sooner.”

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Bury St Edmunds, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Bury St Edmunds.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

To donate to Cancer Research UK, visit: www.cancerresearchuk.org/

