Garden centre evacuated as army called to suspected unexploded bomb

An army team has been called to a suspected unexploded device at a garden centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were first called to Dobbies garden centre in Rougham Road at 8am on Tuesday by a member of the public.

The army team arrived from Colchester at 10.15am.

Dobbies Garden Centre has been evacuated as the army investigates the device.

Rougham Road has not been closed.

