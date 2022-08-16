News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Garden centre evacuated as army called to suspected unexploded bomb

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:03 AM August 16, 2022
Updated: 11:40 AM August 16, 2022
Dobbies Garden Centre has been evacuated after a suspected unexploded device was found in Rougham Road

Dobbies Garden Centre has been evacuated after a suspected unexploded device was found in Rougham Road - Credit: Google Maps

An army team has been called to a suspected unexploded device at a garden centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were first called to Dobbies garden centre in Rougham Road at 8am on Tuesday by a member of the public.

The army team arrived from Colchester at 10.15am.

Dobbies Garden Centre has been evacuated as the army investigates the device.

Rougham Road has not been closed.

More to follow.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

A Suffolk market town has been named one of the best in the UK

'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field off Sandy Lane

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackle large blaze near Suffolk recycling centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Suffolk

Met Office

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Suffolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win against MK unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon