Young Suffolk woman nominated for national hero award

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:56 AM December 31, 2020    Updated: 9:45 AM December 31, 2020
Ayesha Fordham from Bury St Edmunds who has been nominated for a national hero award

Ayesha Fordham has been nominated for Urban Jungle's Heroes of 2020 for her work with dementia patients during the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Sharrie Fordham

A Suffolk 20-year-old has reached the final of a national competition to find young adults who have helped their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Ayesha Fordham, from Bury St Edmunds, has been nominated for Urban Jungle's Heroes 2020 for her work supporting dementia patients through the Covid-19 crisis. 

Ayesha's sister, Sharrie Fordham, 24, who nominated her, said: "My sister Ayesha is my hero because she works hard as a support worker for adults with dementia. 

"Even though she is rushed off her feet, she always has a smile on her face and continues to spread some cheer to everyone she knows."

Jimmy Williams, chief executive of Urban Jungle, the insurance company running the competition, said: "We think young adults have had to endure a lot in 2020 and want to do our bit to say ‘thank you’.

"So we want to meet the people, hear the stories and give thanks and recognition to those who have helped us all through.

“Perhaps they went shopping for an ill neighbour, took up the slack at work when others couldn’t or have been on the front line. We want to hear your nomination.”

People can nominate their hero for 2020 by January 7, with the winner receiving a £250 Amazon voucher. 

To find out more, or to nominate a hero, click here

