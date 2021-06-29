Published: 10:55 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 11:08 AM June 29, 2021

Diners looking for vegan and gluten-free menu choices in Bury St Edmunds can now find them at their fingertips, thanks to a new trail.

The trail on the Our Bury St Edmunds LoyalFree App offers more than 20 different venues whose menus are either partially or exclusively plant-based.

The gluten-free and vegan trail is among the latest additions to the trails offered by Our Bury St Edmunds and LoyalFree. The app also offers a charity shops trail and a gifts and cards trail as well as some established favourites such as the Ale Trail and the Dog-Friendly Trail.

Mike Kirkham from Our Bury St Edmunds said: “All too often you see people on social media asking if anyone knows which establishments offer gluten-free or vegan choices so by bringing them together in one place on the app it offers a wealth of choice for those looking for refreshments when they come into town."