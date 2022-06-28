International private investors are ploughing more than £33m into two separate A14 logistics projects in Suffolk.

Cain International has announced a further £5.45m for a logistics park off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds - adding to the £13.8m it has committed to the scheme.

In a separate transaction, it recently agreed £13.85m loan to fund wine merchant Lay & Wheeler's new wine storage warehouse and head office near Ipswich. Lay & Wheeler is currently based at Holton St Mary, south-west of Ipswich.

A computer-generated image of Lay & Wheeler new headquarters and wine storage facility being built at Port One at Great Blakenham, Ipswich - Credit: Lay & Wheeler

The 114,000sq ft wine headquarters will be located at Unit 6 of Port One, a major new logistics park off the A14 at Great Blakenham, Ipswich. Work is expected to be completed in the final quarter of 2022 and the scheme is being developed by Curzon de Vere.

Developers Jaynic - the group behind Suffolk Park at Bury St Edmunds - has sealed a deal with Cain International, which has agreed an extended development finance facility of £19.25m.

Cain originally lent £13.8 m in February 2022 to enable Jaynic to build a 160,000sq ft warehouse on site known as SP 160. It has now agreed to a further £5.45m loan to develop a 47,000 sq ft unit - SP47 - at the business park, which is by the main artery road from the container port of Felixstowe to the Midlands.

The site - which got the planning green light in 2017 - is already home to some big names with Hermes Parcelnet, MH Star UK, Unipart Logistics, Treatt, Sealy, The East of England Ambulance Trust and Skechers all taking up units.

Cain's Fortwell debt strategy - which funds developments of below £50m - has lent more than £66m to industrial/logistics sector schemes over the last nine months.

Nikos Yerolemou-Ennsgraber, director at Cain, said: “Suffolk Park is a fantastic logistics scheme, and as such it is pleasing to put together an extension to the existing loan facility that will enable Jaynic to develop the warehouse space that East Anglia has a growing requirement for. Logistics has been an area of growing importance to Cain, and to hit £100m of lending to the sector under the Fortwell debt strategy highlights our confidence in the market’s fundamentals.”

Jaynic director Gary McCausland said: "We are delighted to be able to do our second financing with Cain at Suffolk Park and look forward to the continued success of the scheme."








